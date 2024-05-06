Zebra crossings on the way as CBD roundabout gets $650,000 makeover

Work on a $650,000 upgrade to convert another Warrnambool CBD roundabout into a pedestrian priority crossing will start next week.
The project - which has long been on the drawing board - got the green light after the council secured $400,000 in Blackspot funding from the federal government.
The council will chip in $250,000.
Work will start on Monday, May 13, 2024 and is expected to be finished by the end of July.
The upgrade will include the installation of pedestrian priority crossings - or zebra crossings - as well as a larger roundabout, wider pedestrian refuges, footpath renewal, drainage upgrades, new lighting as well as a completely rebuilt road surface.
Warrnambool mayor Ben Blain said the road surface and the roundabout at the intersection were about 40 years old and were due to be replaced.
"If you look at them, you can see cracks throughout, and the intersection doesn't meet the standard we expect of our city centre," Cr Blain said.
"The intersection also has a crash history, and that's how we have been able to secure Australian Government funding to improve safety.
"This also brings this intersection in line with those at Kepler and Koroit as well as at Kepler and Timor, as far as having the larger roundabout and the zebra crossings."
To help minimise the impact, work will aim to be carried out in two halves, with the northern side of the roundabout to be worked on first, followed by the southern side.
This will allow traffic to travel east and west along Lava Street under the direction of traffic controllers for the majority of the project.
North and southbound traffic will, however, not be able to proceed through Kepler Street at times, with redirection west or east on Lava Street.
After hours, the council intends to reopen the roundabout under reduced speed in each direction where safe to do so.
Building entrances will remain accessible. Pedestrian access through the intersection will be maintained and there will be very minor impacts on parking.
"I'd like to thank everyone in advance for their patience while this work is carried out," Cr Blain said.
"Obviously there's never an ideal time for a project like this, but efforts are being made to keep traffic flowing as much as possible."
The work comes after the council last year upgraded the roundabout on the corner of Fairy and Koroit streets, and recently completed works on a roundabout near AquaZone.
