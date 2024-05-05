The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

House fire sparks warning for residents about winter months

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 6 2024 - 10:41am, first published 9:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A home at Milltown, north of Portland, was destroyed in a fire last week. This is a file image.
A home at Milltown, north of Portland, was destroyed in a fire last week. This is a file image.

A house fire north of Portland has prompted firefighters to urge residents to keep themselves warm and safe this winter.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.