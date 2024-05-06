The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Ewe beauty: Historic woolshed could be solution to severe shearer shortage

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated May 6 2024 - 10:33am, first published 10:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rural Industry Skills Training teacher Raelene Laidlaw and Mercy Regional College student Luke Bond at Bookaar's West Cloven Hills Woolshed.
Rural Industry Skills Training teacher Raelene Laidlaw and Mercy Regional College student Luke Bond at Bookaar's West Cloven Hills Woolshed.

A more than 170-year-old woolshed just out of Camperdown is helping to ease the region's severe shearer shortage.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering both Moyne Shire and Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.