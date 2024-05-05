Silver medal for champion trap shooter as Olympic selection looms

Bookaar-raised trap shooter Penny Smith has enjoyed a strong preparation for possible 2024 Paris Olympic Games selection with a silver medal at the International Sport Shooting Federation World Cup final in Baku, Azerbaijan on Sunday, May 5.
The 29-year-old, who is based out of Camperdown, won silver in the Women's Trap final, her 11th medal at the ISSF World Cup, adding to her six golds, two silvers and two bronze medals.
Smith, who entered the year as the number one ranked women's trap shooter in the world after a stellar 2023 season and finished sixth in the event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, entered the final as the outright top qualifier, shooting 116 out of 125 targets to wear bib number one.
Despite a strong start to the six-team final, Smith landed just two of her five shots in the fifth series which allowed an opening for Lebanon's Bassil Ray to take the lead and gold medal.
Fellow Australian Olympic hopeful Catherine Smith finished ninth overall in the event.
The 2024 Paris Olympic Games will be held from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, August 11, 2024, with just two women's spots in the shooting team available. Selection is expected to take place in the coming months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.