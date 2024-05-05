The Standard
Silver medal for champion trap shooter as Olympic selection looms

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated May 6 2024 - 9:38am, first published 9:32am
Camperdown-based Penny Smith won silver at the ISSF World Cup. File picture
Camperdown-based Penny Smith won silver at the ISSF World Cup. File picture

Bookaar-raised trap shooter Penny Smith has enjoyed a strong preparation for possible 2024 Paris Olympic Games selection with a silver medal at the International Sport Shooting Federation World Cup final in Baku, Azerbaijan on Sunday, May 5.

Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

