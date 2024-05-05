Drivers asked to pledge to be safe during road safety week

Police claim basic driving errors are contributing to more than half of last year's fatalities across Victoria.
Behaviours such as low-range speeding, low-level drink driving, failing to obey road signs and distraction, like using a mobile phone while driving, were major contributing factors to fatal collisions.
Victoria Police is reminding motorists to prioritise safety and remain vigilant as National Road Safety Week begins.
The annual initiative highlights the devastating impacts of road trauma and the importance of driving safely so that others survive.
Each year about 1200 people are killed and another 40,000 seriously injured on Australia's roads.
In 2023 there were 295 lives lost on Victorian roads - the highest number of deaths in 15 years.
So far this year 96 lives have been lost statewide.
There were 17 lives lost on south-west roads last year, and one so far this year, well down on the five at the same time last year.
While the statewide number is slightly down on the 107 lives lost at the same time last year, police are urging road users not to be complacent.
Pedestrian fatalities have doubled this year with 12 pedestrians killed compared with six at the same time last year.
Almost a quarter of this year's lives lost have been motorcyclists with 22 fatalities recorded, up from 17 at the same time last year.
With reduced visibility and inclement weather over the coming months, vulnerable road users will remain significantly at risk.
Motorists are being urged to take extra care and prioritise the safety of their passengers and other road users, particularly those who are most vulnerable.
Police enforcement continues to be a priority, with a number of operations planned during high-risk periods in addition to an 'anywhere, anytime' deterrent approach.
Assistant Commissioner Road Policing Glenn Weir encouraged drivers to visit https://roadsafetyweek.com.au and make a pledge to be safe.
"We've seen a devastating loss of life on the roads, not only in Victoria but across the nation," he said.
"Road trauma doesn't discriminate.
"From the lives lost to their family members, partners, friends, work colleagues and emergency services who attend the scene - thousands of lives are impacted.
"National Road Safety Week is a timely reminder not only of the devastating impacts of road trauma but also that road safety remains everyone's responsibility."
Mr Weir asked all road users to prioritise safety and take extra care, particularly as we head into the winter months with reduced visibility and inclement weather.
"We've already experienced a significant increase in trauma involving motorcyclists and pedestrians this year and we're now entering a particularly high-risk period for these vulnerable road users," he said.
"It's up to all of us to help make the roads a safer place, and police will continue to unapologetically target those who put themselves and other road users at risk."
