The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Not fit for purpose': Special fund to go as city looks to balance budget

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated May 5 2024 - 11:12am, first published 10:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Petanque on Pertobe Road was one of the projects to get the go-ahead under the special fund.
Petanque on Pertobe Road was one of the projects to get the go-ahead under the special fund.

A special fund set up a decade ago which gave councillors the ability to fund small projects across Warrnambool looks set to go.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.