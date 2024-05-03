Motorbike rider who baited cops and fell off, found with meth worth $75k

A Portland man baiting police on a motorbike has been found to be carrying methamphetamine with a potential street value of $75,000.
The 31-year-old fell off his motorbike after initially evading police officers in Otway Street at about midnight Thursday, May 2.
He was searched and found to be carrying 150 grams of meth as well as a quantity of cash.
He's being charged with possession and trafficking meth as well as dealing in the proceeds of crime - the cash.
"He seemed to be riding around in circles in front of police members," Detective Sergeant Jason von Tunk, of the Portland police crime investigation unit, said.
"He appeared to be baiting police officers and then he's fallen off the motorbike, was searched, the drugs were located and he was arrested."
The man is expected to appear in court for a bail/remand hearing.
Portland CIU detectives have also found the cause of a fire, which destroyed a three bedroom weatherboard home in Milltown, was not suspicious.
It's believed the fire at the Milltown Mission Road property was caused by a dryer in the laundry.
Emergency services were notified about noon on Thursday and firefighters took an hour to bring the blaze under control.
"There was a very large fuel load in the home," Detective Sergeant von Tunk said.
Police are also investigating the cause of a fire which destroyed a four-wheel-drive vehicle at Kentbruck Road near Nelson.
Anyone with information is requested to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
