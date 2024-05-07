Farmer Wants a Wife surprise brings Wangoom to Australian reality TV stage

For Wangoom's Mollie Buckley the idea of going on a reality dating show wasn't entirely foreign.
Being an avid reality TV fan herself, and knowing several former contestants, going on the 2024 season of Farmer Wants a Wife wasn't "unheard of."
"I was like, well, I hate dating apps and I don't go out," Miss Buckley said.
"So why the f*** not?"
For the first time in the show's history an "intruder farmer" was introduced mid-season after the exit of Farmer Dean.
Among the women vying for the new Farmer Todd's affection was Miss Buckley.
Mollie, a stablehand, said growing up in the country was part of the reason she was looking for a farmer.
"Farmers are generally the type of person I guess I'm attracted to because I'm very similar," she said.
"I'm a country girl."
Despite not being selected by Farmer Todd, Miss Buckley said going on the show was a positive experience.
"It's like no other experience I've ever had in my life and I doubt I'll have another one like it," Miss Buckley said.
"I definitely would recommend for anyone wanting to try something new and like, put themselves outside of their comfort zone.
"It's a very good thing to do or at least have a go at because what's the worst is gonna happen?
"You get rejected, which I did and I'm still here."
