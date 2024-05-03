The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

Region's junior footballers to kick on at interleague level

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated May 3 2024 - 11:16am, first published 11:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hampden's Jett Grayland (under 17) and Franklin Holscher (under 14) are ready for the interleague carnival. Picture by Anthony Brady
Hampden's Jett Grayland (under 17) and Franklin Holscher (under 14) are ready for the interleague carnival. Picture by Anthony Brady

A junior interleague coach says the concept allows teenage players to thrive on the football field.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.