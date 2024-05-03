Region's junior footballers to kick on at interleague level

A junior interleague coach says the concept allows teenage players to thrive on the football field.
Aaron Ross will lead Hampden East's under 14 side at the South West District Junior Football Carnival on Sunday, May 5.
"We had two training sessions, trained at Terang, and all the boys are getting to know each other and are looking forward to playing together," he said.
"It's good exposure for them, purely because you're playing with the better (players) in the league so the skills should be a little bit better and it gives them a good (look) at what's in the future with the V/Line (Cup under 15) squads."
Hampden, which has split its teams into East and West outfits, will join Warrnambool and District, South West and Wimmera leagues in the round-robin competition.
The under 17 sides will play in Portland and the under 14 teams at Heathmere.
Ross, who is connected to North Warrnambool Eagles, said Hampden East was laden with talent.
Camperdown's Bayden Ward will play across centre half-back and in the ruck, Warrnambool's Nate Johnson is a half-back flanker and rover, Arlo Herry is a goal-kicker from Terang Mortlake and Jesse Fowler, also from the Bloods, is a utility.
North Warrnambool Eagles duo Hugh Hunter and Franklin Holscher will rotate through centre half-forward.
"Franklin is a good athlete. I had him (at the Eagles) last year and now he's a top-age under 14 player," Ross said.
"He'll play centre half-forward and go into the midfield. He just works hard. He's got a really good work ethic and he's going to be a tall, running kid."
