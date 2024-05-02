The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Opinion: Push to get more women to stand for local government election

By Jodie Hill
Updated May 3 2024 - 12:35pm, first published 8:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Hill.
Jodie Hill.

We are currently living in a world where, sadly, violence against women is dominating the headlines, along with issues like the gender pain gap, the gender pay gap and rising levels of homelessness amongst women.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.