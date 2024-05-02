The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Trainer snares third in grand annual at 'hard event to win'

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated May 2 2024 - 5:08pm, first published 3:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trainer John Leek loves attending the May Racing Carnival in Warrnambool. Picture by Monique Patterson
Trainer John Leek loves attending the May Racing Carnival in Warrnambool. Picture by Monique Patterson

Trainer John Leek has tasted success in the Warrnambool Grand Annual Steeplechase.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.