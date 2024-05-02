Brother of champion Veery Elleegant making his own mark

Stewards will review the tape of the opening race on Thursday, May 2, after a clerk of the course grabbed runaway contender Abreed halfway down the home straight.
The catch caused plenty of controversy as it had the potential to cause chaos to the field.
It all came about after jockey Aaron Kuru and the Andrew Noblet-trained jumper parted ways late in the 3200m hurdle.
In the end the odds on favourite Affluential was far too strong and stormed home to win.
The little brother of ill-fated champion mare Veery Elleegant looks a great jumper in the making after winning his last jumps start at Pakenham.
Stable spokeswoman Andrea Leek said Affluential had plenty of ability and had really taken to jumping.
Jockey Willie Gordon was equally as enthused, saying the five-year-old gelding could be May contender for years to come.
