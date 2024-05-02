'It's everything you can't see': Passive House build a first for city

For a new type of home under construction in Warrnambool, it's what's hidden behind the walls that is the secret to its success.
Builder Dylan Mahony, of the Underwood Group, is opening up to the public for viewing on Saturday, May 4, 2024 the project which he hopes will be certified as the first "Passive House" in Warrnambool.
Passive House is a design standard that achieves thermal comfort with minimal heating and cooling by using insulation, airtightness, appropriate window and door design, ventilation systems with heat recovery, and elimination of thermal bridges.
"It's about changing the narrative on what makes a good home," Mr Mahony said.
"People always overlook what goes into a house's framework and design.
"It's not just about the finishes, it's everything you can't see, like the wall build-up, insulation, membranes and high-performing windows.
"There isn't a fully certified passive house in Warrnambool as of yet, so this open day will be a great opportunity for anyone interested in educating themselves in the process of building new energy-efficient homes, such as Passive Houses."
The open day will allow people to take a look at the internal frames before the home is completed to see what is being done to help drive energy bills down.
"Once we put plaster board up and sheet it looks like a normal house," he said.
"Your energy bills are significantly reduced."
Mr Mahony was born and raised in Warrnambool, has worked on high-end residential developments in Melbourne as well as volume-build projects on the Surf Coast.
He moved back to Warrnambool in 2022 to be closer to his family, and when it came to building his own family home, he wanted to build the most comfortable and energy-efficient home he could.
After completing his last job in Torquay - a 7.5 NatHERS-rated home - Dylan started researching and learning more about energy-efficient homes and came across the Passive House standard.
"Once I did more research into the Australian Building Code and what progress they were making overseas in terms of addressing climate concerns and building homes that provide optimum comfort and energy efficiency, I found the Passive House standard," Mr Mahony said.
He then completed the certified passive house tradesperson course through the Australian Passive House Association.
Members of the public, builders, tradesmen or industry professionals interested in the Passive House design can meet with Mr Mahony and architect James Lane at the open day.
To register for the free open sessions go to theUnderwood Group's website https://underwoodgroup.co/ or call Mr Mahony on 0437 249 605.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.