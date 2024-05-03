The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Group medical appointments could help ease pressures on region's healthcare

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated May 3 2024 - 2:00pm, first published 1:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Kate Kloot from Deakin University's School of Medicine in Warrnambool with Dr Ami Thies from Middle Island Clinic. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.
Dr Kate Kloot from Deakin University's School of Medicine in Warrnambool with Dr Ami Thies from Middle Island Clinic. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.

Group medical appointments could help ease pressure on Warrnambool's heathcare system and provide better outcomes for patients.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.