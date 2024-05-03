Group medical appointments could help ease pressures on region's healthcare

Group medical appointments could help ease pressure on Warrnambool's heathcare system and provide better outcomes for patients.
The two-hour appointments would see patients consult with a doctor in a group of between eight and 12 people with similar problems.
Each person has their consultation in turn with the doctor while the others watch, listen and can contribute.
Dr Kate Kloot from Deakin University's School of Medicine in Warrnambool said patients would share as much information as they were comfortable with.
"Anything that is private or requires a more in-depth conversation can be done in another room, or deferred for their usual appointment " she said.
She said the model was well-suited to people with chronic health diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, heart conditions, gout and obesity.
"Lifestyle changes are generally at the core of most of these sorts of issues and behaviour change requires a lot of time and support," she said.
"Peer support can be really powerful for people because they can see they are not alone... they can better understand the condition and come up with options in managing it."
Dr Kloot said while the shared appointments offered support and education they were very much a clinical consultation with a doctor.
"Previous research shows the model has been really successful. It is effective, empowering and generally more enjoyable for both patients and health care providers," she said.
"But there are some barriers to the model actually spreading. There is no real road map to assist health providers that like the concept, to know how to implement it or incorporate it into their practice."
Dr Kloot is part of a research team working to provide that road map.
The group is looking for people to participate in two to three two-hour group sessions to discuss the needs of patients under the model.
"The first sessions will have six to 10 people from a patient perspective to identify common local needs for (shared medical appointments) - the benefits, possible disadvantages and patient groups that might be identified as the first point of call," Dr Kloot said.
She said no personal medical history would be discussed during these meetings.
The research group will then meet with clinic staff. The program would be developed taking on the ideas springing from the design meetings.
The first design session will be held at Middle Island Medical Clinic, in Fairy Street, from 10.30am on May 10, 2024.
For more information, contact kate.kloot@deakin.edu.au.
