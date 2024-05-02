Grand Annual Steeplechase winner will be watching race five decades on

A career as a jockey opened many doors for a young Hamilton boy who left school as a teenager.
Jimmy Walter got his mother's blessing to leave school and join the stables of Bob Agnew Junior.
This decision would lead to a number of wins on Melbourne Cup day at Flemington, including riding a horse owned by television great Graham Kennedy.
However, one of his proudest days was when he won the 1966 Grand Annual Steeplechase on Hoadsville at Warrnambool.
Mr Walter's son Shane said the horse was trained by Keith Bullock.
"Dad rode many winners in the area, but the Grand Annual Steeplechase was one of his biggest wins," he said.
Another feather in his cap was doing track work with champion horse Tauto, which won the Cox Plate in 1971.
"Bob Agnew Junior asked Dad to do track work with Tauto," Shane said.
"Tauto was becoming a bit of a rogue but he knew Dad could handle him."
Shane said his dad told him Tauto demanded the full attention of his rider, otherwise he would "take advantage".
In the later years of Mr Walter's career he switched to flat racing.
"He went to flat racing because he had broken his leg a number of times, I think he broke the same leg nine times in all."
Shane said his father loved horse racing and was a trainer after he stopped riding.
He has memories of time spent in the jockeys' room while he dad rode as a youngster.
Shane said his father, who lives in Hamilton, would be watching the May Racing Carnival on the television today.
He said he was sure it would bring back some great memories.
