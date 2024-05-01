Man charged with terrorising widow to be interviewed over new allegations

A Warrnambool man already on bail charged with terrorising a vulnerable 88-year-old widow is now back in the Warrnambool police station cells.
Detective Senior Constable Wayne Ryan, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said the man was arrested and in custody by noon on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.
He said the man was expected to be interviewed in relation to allegations of trespass and an attempted aggravated burglary.
"He's awaiting an interview," he said.
If charged, the man will likely appear before a bail justice for a remand/bail hearing later today.
The man already has four briefs of evidence listed in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court tomorrow.
He was previously warned in February by a magistrate he would go back to jail if he breached his strict bail conditions again after fronting the Warrnambool Koori Court.
He was in custody for 24 days after breaching bail conditions set by the Supreme Court of Victoria in mid December last year.
Police previously charged the man with going to a widow's Warrnambool home three times during November, the last time at 9.15am when there was an alleged physical confrontation and he allegedly robbed the elderly victim while she watched morning TV.
Police crime scene officers found the accused man's right index fingerprint inside the home, which led to his arrest.
In February magistrate Franz Holzer warned the man he needed to follow the rules of his bail conditions if he wanted to stay out of jail.
Mr Holzer adjourned that case until Friday, May 3, and urged the accused man to ensure he continued to take his medication and accept the support on offer.
He and court elders also told the man he needed to understand the seriousness of his offending and the impacts it had on the elderly victim and her extended family.
Mr Holzer asked the man about the offending and why he did what he did.
"This will never happen again - I've never done anything serious like this before - it was just stupid," the accused man said.
He was told the victim was now extremely anxious and he was asked why he had entered her home.
"I just wanted to enter someone's house," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.