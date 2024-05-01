Brand new speedway track represents 'new and exciting era' for racing

Premier Speedway general manager Michael Parry says an orange clay track represents a "new and exciting era" for racing.
Parry confirmed works on the new surface would be completed this week, replacing the controversial dark, black coloured clay which significantly impacted racing due to low visibility.
At a cost of more than $100,000, work to replace the surface began just after Easter. The orange clay, sourced locally in the south-west would provide plenty of benefits.
"We really view it as a new era of racing for Premier Speedway," Parry told The Standard.
"With the challenges of the last three seasons with the old surface we haven't really been able to deliver both the racing and events program to the standard we'd like to.
"It gives us a fresh start to get back to what we want to be delivering and ultimately attracting more fans to come out and enjoy watching the racing."
Parry said the works would see changes to not just the colour and clay itself but the shape of the track. He said the idea was to enhance the viewing experience while also providing upgrades to driver safety.
"It's given us the opportunity with this contract to lean on their experience in regards to the shape," he said.
"It's not just the clay, we've had the opportunity to refine some of the foundations underneath the surface, change the shape of the track and really just update the whole racing arena.
"With the shape, cars reach high speeds and the idea is by altering the shape a bit we can slow them down a bit and make the racing even closer."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.