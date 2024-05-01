Lengthy jail sentence inevitable for man who raped his own daughter

A judge told a former south-west businessman who sexually assaulted two generations of his own family a very lengthy jail sentence was inevitable for his latest crimes.
Justice Robert Pearce made his remark after the 79-year-old man pleaded guilty to persistent sexual abuse of a child between 1977 and 1985.
The court heard the former funeral director's daughter was aged between eight and 16 years old when he raped and sexually assaulted her between 50 and 100 times.
The victim, a number of family members, and other supporters attended the plea hearing in the Supreme Court in Launceston.
The man was previously convicted and jailed for indecently assaulting his granddaughter in Portland.
He was released in 2023.
Crown prosecutor John Ransom said the family moved from Victoria to the George Town area in 1977. He said the complainant could remember four places where sexual assaults had occurred.
At least twice a week, she had been required to touch and perform oral sex on her father.
Mr Ransom told the court the complainant could vividly remember being told to watch a pornographic video, and he wanted her to re-enact a scene from the video.
"He held her long hair like reins," Mr Ransom said.
The act comprised a count of vaginal rape.
"The complainant recalls feeling it was not right and said that no condom was used," he said.
Mr Ransom read a victim impact statement to the court on behalf of the now 54-year-old woman.
"My father violated and betrayed me and stole my childhood innocence," the statement said.
"A daughter needs a father to show her how to behave ...but this was all based on lies and abuse."
The effects had been devastating, profound, and far-reaching for the rest of her life.
The victim's impact statement said the abuse meant she was never able to realise her goal of becoming a mother.
Defence lawyer Lucy Flanagan said the man had operated a business during his working life.
She conceded sentences for the particular type of crime had increased in recent years.
"It could mean he is never released again and may not even reach a parole date," Ms Flanagan said.
Justice Pearce told the man that he would inevitably receive a very lengthy sentence.
He remanded him in custody, prompting a cry of "hallelujah" from a spectator, to reappear for sentence on May 9, 2024.
