Life lesson: Time and effort lead to stunning local race return

There's people who were simply bred to be at the Warrnambool May Racing Carnival and Peter Lafferty is one of them.
His father Kevin was a legend of jumps racing at the carnival and Peter has been a fixture at the carnival for half a century.
On Wednesday, May 1, he produced seven-year-old gelding Sivar first up since December 17, 2021 - that's years ago.
Two suspensory ligament issues and a broken nose sidelined the gelding for those years, but Lafferty never gave up.
He rates imposing Sivar the best jumper he's ever had.
Sivar led throughout the Dunroe BM120 steeplechase, but was eventually run down by the rock-hard fit jumper Tom Foolery.
While Lafferty didn't get the dream result the effort was exemplary and is reflective of jumps racing - years in the planning but rarely does everything work out.
The great thing for Lafferty and his hardy group of owners is that Sivar looked to be back to something like his very best, with much to look forward to.
Lafferty said there was some pressure on coming back to the races after a long spell.
"He had suspensory issues twice, one of his stablemates broke his nose ... he's gone through everything the horse," he said.
"He's only had three public trials. This horse just loves jumping. He's no good on the flat.
"He loves jumping. That's what it's all about. It was a big ask. The vets at South West Veterinarian Clinic, they are terrific.
"They check him every week. It's been a long haul, all the track riders and the owners.
"It's not all about money but we all have to pay the rent. The owners have stuck with him for two and a half years.
"If he had some heat in his leg last week that would have been two and a half years all gone, it doesn't go anywhere.
"It's a great effort by the horse, the rider and the owners, to be so passionate. It would have been a fairytale if he had won.
"If K. Lafferty was here he would have won the race. P. Lafferty ran second.
"While we don't really want to run second it was a good safe race."
Lafferty said Sivar was the best jumper he's ever had.
"He just loves it. He's brilliant. If he had sound legs he would be a National (Steeplechase) horse. Ask (champion jockey) Steve Pateman.
"He's such a massive big horse. I always wanted to bring him back.
"Some owners wanted out, and that's fine but the owners that stuck, we never risk the horse. He's such a good jumper. We were always going to try and bring him back.
"He was pretty close today. It was a magnificent run today. Leek's horse was beat 1.5 lengths in a 64 (rating) at Cranbourne on Friday night.
"Like our horse is flat out winning a maiden at Horsham. They are rock hard fit. We did all the work in front it was just the last bit... that's racing."
"We have a bit of a program but we have to see how his legs are. We wanted to win today, but it didn't work but hopefully we'll be back real soon."
It will be a journey to follow.
