Trainer praises promising apprentice as she wins third straight race

Warrnambool apprentice Jordyn Weatherley score her third third straight win on Romantic Choice in the last race on Tuesday, April 30.
The three kilo claimer was able to ping out of barrier two, took up the early running, turned for home in front and was able to stave off the charge of the Symon Wilde-trained Sasqualah (Linda Meech) by a bit over a neck.
The $16 chance winning didn't help punters and bookmakers finish the day well on top.
Warrnambool trainer Tom Dabernig was full of praise for the progression of Weatherley.
"Jordyn's been going really well," he said.
"She still claims three so she's handy, especially in these sorts of races.
"She has a good record on this filly. She's now won three."
The trainer said Sydney owner John Cordina had sent the filly south and he would be thrilled with the win.
"It's going to be a long night. We got the winner. I'm thrilled for Jordyn because she's part of the team and her partner Harry Grace rode a winner today.
"A lot of work goes into it and it's great when you have a little bit of success. "
Weatherley said it was an unbelievable win.
"I was a little bit panicky when I saw Linda on the inside, but I knew I had some horse underneath me. She's (Romantic Choice) is going so well.
"I don't know who was roaring louder, me or the crowd.
"This is my 21st winner. I started in October last year. I haven't had a ticket for very long but I've made the most of it."
