The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Trainer praises promising apprentice as she wins third straight race

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated April 30 2024 - 5:39pm, first published 5:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Romantic Choice, ridden by Jordyn Weatherley, wins the BM64 Handicap ahead of Sasqualah (Linda Meech) at Warrnambool on Tuesday, April 30. Photo by Reg Ryan/Racing Photos)
Romantic Choice, ridden by Jordyn Weatherley, wins the BM64 Handicap ahead of Sasqualah (Linda Meech) at Warrnambool on Tuesday, April 30. Photo by Reg Ryan/Racing Photos)

Warrnambool apprentice Jordyn Weatherley score her third third straight win on Romantic Choice in the last race on Tuesday, April 30.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.