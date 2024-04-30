'Righto, I'm on my way': Threats sent before man broke former partner's jaw

A Warrnambool man sent threatening video messages to his former partner before letting himself into her home and breaking her jaw.
The victim required surgery, which involved plates and screws being placed in both sides of her face and the removal of 11 teeth.
The video messages of the 48-year-old-man were aired in Warrnambool County Court on April 30, 2024, as the man pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary, recklessly causing serious injury, resisting emergency worker on duty, and persistently breaching a family violence intervention order.
He was jailed for four years.
The man, who cannot legally be named, was the subject of an intervention order prohibiting him from contacting the victim or going within 50 metres of her address.
The court heard they were former intimate partners who were attempting to reconcile the relationship.
But on October 27, 2023, the man persistently called the woman, leading her to block his number.
Judge Gavan Meredith said the nature of the contact was "threatening and abusive".
He said a subsequent search of the man's phone revealed the video messages he sent the victim and were later played in court.
The judge said the offender repeatedly threatened to assault the woman before sending a final video that said "righto, I'm on my way".
Camera footage at the woman's home then recorded her former partner knocking on her front door.
When he couldn't get in he went to the back door, let himself in and then seriously assaulting her.
The court heard the victim estimated he was in her home for 10 minutes before fleeing on foot.
Prosecutor Andrew Grant said the victim attempted to write an impact statement to the court but found the process difficult and "too traumatising".
He said the victim still suffered pins and needles to both sides of her face to this day.
The court heard the man had a lengthy criminal history spanning 48 pages and involving breaches of intervention orders and assault offences.
Matthew Cookson, representing the offender, said his client had an "abusive and neglectful upbringing" and was later diagnosed with depression and bipolar disorder.
He said at the time of the offending his client was not medicated and in a manic or hyper-manic state.
The judge said while the offender was entitled to have such matters of mitigation taken into account, general deterrence must also be adequately addressed.
He said the attack occurred in the victim's home where she was entitled to feel safe and after she begged him not to hurt her.
He said the offences breached the intervention order, as well as a community correction order.
The man must serve a non-parole of two years and six months.
He has served 186 days in pre-sentence detention.
