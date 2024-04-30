Ballarat trainer McEvoy has a potential country cups galloper

A Warrnambool Cup may be a long term aim for progressive stayer Vivideel.
Ballarat co-trainer Calvin McEvoy was delighted a two-year plan was able to be landed with the well-supported favourite in the BM70 handicap (2350m).
"So exciting. We've only got three runners for the week. It's a really tough place to have a winner," McEvoy said.
"Good on the ownership crew, there's a big crew of them.
"When they bought into this horse, they said we want it to run at Warrnambool. That was two-and-a-half years ago. So we got the job done.
"He's a progressive young stayer. He's still working it out. We were really keen to get up to this trip and think he'll go a bit further.
"We'll see if there's another mile and a half in town. It's exciting."
The ownership group includes: W R Middleton, A Pummeroy, P B Jens, G R Delany, R J & C Leopold, P M Levy, S Lilley, J P Sarkis, D E Whiting, P A Vial, S N Barber, Mrs N Noall, J & Mrs J Relph, W D Mcguire, D L Slattery, Glentree Racing (Mgr: B W C Wilson), Zerprise (Mgr: J E Mcalister) & Kildalton Park Racing (Mgr: D Gordon).
