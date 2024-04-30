GALLERY: Action heats up as footy, netball teams wear colours with pride

Football and netball clubs across the region played out another thrilling round of action on Saturday, April 27, 2024 in the Warrnambool and District league and Hampden league.
With a month of the season now in the books and ladders beginning to take shape across both leagues, it's going to be an interesting few rounds ahead.
Check-out all of the best images from the weekend's action from The Standard photographers Eddie Guerrero and Justine McCullagh-Beasy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.