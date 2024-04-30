Under the Auld Pump: Racing chief's sporting passion runs deep

The main one was to do with my right shoulder. I put it out in a game against East Warrnambool. The first time I did it I went up to the Warrnambool Base Hospital and they pushed it back in. The shoulder went a few more times and it could go back in but I ended up getting a shoulder reconstruction. I never played for a few seasons before coming back to play in the reserves when they were short of numbers. I gave the game away in my mid-30s. My wife Janelle was a pretty handy netballer up at Creek before she gave it away. We were not around the club for a few years but it's great to be back up at Creek now as our daughters Alice and Milla are playing netball at the club. There's a really good vibe up at Russells Creek Football Netball Club. It's a great family club that makes everyone feel welcome.