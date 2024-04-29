The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

L-plater with drugs in the car runs red light, collides with B-double truck

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated April 29 2024 - 4:59pm, first published 4:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
L-plater with drugs in the car runs red light, collides with B-double truck
L-plater with drugs in the car runs red light, collides with B-double truck

An L-plater driving a car full of young passengers, none of whom had a licence, failed to stop at a red light, colliding with a B-double truck on Warrnambool's Raglan Parade.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.