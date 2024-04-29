Accessories are making the difference in this year's May Races fashion

As cost of living pressures bite, fashionistas are finding thrifty ways to stay in style for the 2024 May Racing Carnival.
Accessories are set to be the star of this year's May Race fashion as people seek to dress up pre-existing outfits.
Owner of Boolistic Nathalie Sheen said she had noticed customers looking for "accessories to elevate what they already have".
"It's a bit of everything this year," she said.
"This year there's a lot of your fascinators, you've got a lot more headbands, more headwear.
"I think it is about having fun."
Owner of Phinc Tracey Togni said dressing up pre-loved outfits with new accessories had been the trend in fashion across the board.
"This year I'm finding a lot of people are recycling some things that they've already got, and then they might be buying a few little extra bits to add on," Mrs Togni said.
"I've heard that a lot - 'I'm just going pull out the jacket that I wore last year, but I'm going do a different headpiece or different shoes'.
"And I do believe that it's an effect from the cost of living."
As result of this Mrs Togni said she was expecting a more "eclectic" style to appear at this year's races.
Owner of Daizy Boutique Maree Wills said she had also noticed this trend.
"I think people are really cautious what they're spending their money on," Mrs Wills said
"They're swapping with girlfriends or wearing something they previously had and just putting a new hat or headband."
Clancey's menswear's Michelle Ross said men were also looking to dress up outfits they already had.
"They just want a new shirt or tie to wear with what they've already got," she said.
She said men were also tending to look for more casual outfits that could be re-used.
"Chinos and new sports jackets are more what people will lean into these days," Mrs Ross said.
"Just a little bit more flexibility to wear them again to cocktail parties or weddings."
