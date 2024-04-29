Back from the brink: Jockey's dream return to the saddle after brain tumour

POPULAR Warrnambool jumps jockey Braidon Small has cleared the biggest hurdle of his life.
Small, 32, makes his return to jumps racing more than 10 months after undergoing a seven-hour surgery to reduce a brain tumour.
He has two rides on Tuesday's opening day of Warrnambool's TAB May Racing Carnival for old mates, Warrnambool trainers Simon Ryan and Aaron Purcell.
"I'm over the moon," Small told The Standard.
"I thought back in June after the major operation my career in the saddle was over but I tried to stay focussed and positive."
It comes after he made a return to racing on the flat earlier this month and in jumps trials.
The father-of-two last rode in a jumps race at Casterton in May 2023 when he booted Horsham jumper Killourney to a maiden hurdle victory.
Small's world and that of his family was turned upside down after that win as he had to endure the marathon operation to reduce a brain tumour in June and months of radiotherapy and chemotherapy treatment followed the operation.
The son of veteran jockey Cyril Small said it was great to be back in the saddle for the opening day of the carnival.
"This was my dream to ride at the 2024 May carnival and it's coming to fruition," Small told The Standard.
"My health is pretty good at this stage.
"I still take a chemo tablet but apart from that I'm good.
"I just want to ride over the jumps again. I love it and it's all I really know."
He said it was "wonderful" to be riding horses for Ryan and Purcell.
"They have been huge supporters of mine for a long time. I would love to repay them by riding a winner on Tuesday."
Small's biggest triumph at the carnival was when he rode Purcell's Two Hats to an emotional win in the 2018 Galleywood Hurdle.
Doctors first diagnosed the brain tumour in 2019 and Small said he had been overwhelmed with the support he had received since the diagnosis.
"There's so many people I want to thank but I'll end up forgetting people but my medical team have been sensational," he said.
"My wife Amy and I just want to say thanks for all the support we've had over this journey."
Ryan trains Arassem while Purcell puts the polish on Wilewink.
