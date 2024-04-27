'Call me Seamus': Most Irish name finally pays off for punter

Seamus Mac Giolla Phadraig has tolerated mispronunciations of his name his whole life but today it finally paid off.
The winner of the Koroit Irish Festival's Most Irish Name competition couldn't be more chuffed.
"It's hilarious, my wife put me in without telling me and had the t-shirt made with my name on it. Everyone calls me Seamus, everyone asks me how to pronounce it all the time.
"I was born in Limerick, Ireland, but my family comes from Cork. Mum and dad are from there and I lived there until I was nine, then we immigrated to Australia by ship in 1973.
"One of the last ships actually, the Suez Canal was closed so we came by South Africa, it was a big adventure.
"In English my name's actually James Fitzpatrick, Mac Giolla Phadraig actually means 'son of Patrick'.
"So on my birth certificate it's both names, but you can call me Seamus."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.