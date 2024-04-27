Rivalry heats up for best red head in Flaming Folk competition

About a dozen red heads from across the country vied for first place in the Koroit Irish Festival's Flaming Folk competition, including a dog.
But in the end it was Alison Pennington from Canberra who took out the top gong.
She said the Irish Festival held a special place in her heart.
"I first came three years ago and actually it was when I properly got to spend time with my now-husband, we went here on our honeymoon," Ms Pennington said.
"We came back to enjoy the Koroit Irish Festival, it's so rare to see communities come together like this that's why we're privileged to attend and enjoy it.
"Apparently i'm the best redhead in the town. I feel like prizes are for the kids but I was pushed to go and compete, but I'll take it. But it's a win for all redheads - it's collective."
The theme for this year's Irish festival is 'Irish love'.
