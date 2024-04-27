The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Make it double: Brothers can't resist charm of town's famous Irish festival

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated April 27 2024 - 1:17pm, first published 1:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adelaide brothers Eamonn and Jameson Wood love coming to Koroit's Irish Festival. This year was their fourth. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.
Adelaide brothers Eamonn and Jameson Wood love coming to Koroit's Irish Festival. This year was their fourth. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.

For Adelaide's Jameson Wood, finding a costume idea for this year's Koroit Irish Festival was easy.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering both Moyne Shire and Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.