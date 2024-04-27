Make it double: Brothers can't resist charm of town's famous Irish festival

For Adelaide's Jameson Wood, finding a costume idea for this year's Koroit Irish Festival was easy.
This year was the fourth time Mr Wood and his brother Eamonn have made the journey to Australia's most Irish town for its famous festival on Saturday, April 27.
"You're not going to believe this, my name's actually Jameson," Mr Wood laughed.
"We've come for the last three years, mum saw it on Facebook one day and we all decided to get tickets.
"We just kept coming back and we plan on coming back each year for a long time.
"Mum made our costumes herself. She said 'what's more fitting than Jameson?' while my brother's favourite drink is Guinness."
Mum Leanne Wood said it took about 40 hours to make Jameson's costume alone.
"I'm not very good at sewing, I'm very amateur so it was very fiddly," she said.
"But it's all fun. We love the atmosphere here, we love the town and we feel very welcome each time. It's become a family tradition."
It comes as thousands lined the street to see the opening parade the brothers were in, which featured appearances from O'Shea Ryan Academy of Irish Dance, emergency services and local school children.
Irish accents were common near the pubs on Commercial Road, with hundreds toasting the floats as they passed.
