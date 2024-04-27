'It's like a tennis match': Home sells for $100k more than expected

About 50 people went to see Warrnambool's only auction this weekend with fierce bidding quickly turning the sale into "a tennis match".
The three-bedroom property at 13 Steeple Court was priced to fetch anywhere from $599,000 to $650,000 on Saturday, April 27.
So when bidding opened at $610,000, expectations quickly rose.
Three active bidders quickly pushed the offer higher with heads turning quickly between each bid. The price hastily rose in $20,000, $10,000 and $5000 increments.
At $730,000, Ray White auctioneer Harry Ponting made a comparison.
"There's good momentum, let's keep it going," he said.
"It's like a tennis match at the moment."
In the end the home went to a Timboon buyer looking to relocate for $750,000.
Ray White's Tessa Stephens said that was $100,000 higher than the top of the advertised range.
"We've very happy and very pleasantly surprised," she said.
"We had good inquiries and inspections throughout the campaign, it's a very neat and well-presented property in a nice, quiet court which is always appealing.
"It was a fantastic, well-marketed and presented campaign. It was surprising that it went that far but we're really pleased for the owners and purchasers."
