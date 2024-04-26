Security camera catches known drug dealer driving stolen car worth $50k

Camera footage from a Warrnambool gym showed a known drug dealer driving a stolen car worth $50,000 just weeks after he was sentenced for the same offending.
Benjamin Arundel, now 34, was observed driving the car, which was stolen from Williamstown between June 30 and August 5, 2023.
He was arrested on August 18 that year and found with 18.5 grams of methamphetamine, $4605 cash, digital scales and drug paraphernalia.
The drugs had an estimated street value of about $10,000.
Arundell's arrest came just 38 days after he was placed on a community correction order for trafficking the drug ice, as well as two counts of car theft.
He pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court to breaching that order, as well as the new offending,and on April 26, 2024, was jailed for 20 months.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said he was troubled by the man's lengthy criminal history which involved six prior convictions for drug trafficking and two for theft of cars.
He said Arundell was placed on the correction order and then arrested for similar offending "literally within weeks".
"It's a matter of significant aggravation that these offences occurred during the currency of an order, given for offences of a very similar nature," the magistrate said.
He said Arundell's offending appeared to be driven by drug addiction, which occurred in the context of a background of violence, instability and development of poor lifestyle habits.
He said the man was assessed as being a moderate to high risk of re-offending and it was a matter for the parole board if he was released from custody with supervision.
The magistrate set a non-parole period of 12 months.
Arundell had served 367 in pre-sentence detention.
His driver's licence was cancelled for 12 months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.