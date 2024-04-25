The Standard
Plaque unveiled to honour fallen Terang soldier Private Geoffrey McCunnie

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
April 25 2024
Pat Glennen was touched by the kind words Shane O'Keefe said about her late brother, who was killed in action in Korea. Picture by Monique Patterson
Pat Glennen was touched by the kind words Shane O'Keefe said about her late brother, who was killed in action in Korea. Picture by Monique Patterson

Terang's Pat Glennen shed a tear for her late brother Geoffrey McCunnie at Panmure's Anzac Day Service on Thursday.

mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

