Plaque unveiled to honour fallen Terang soldier Private Geoffrey McCunnie

Terang's Pat Glennen shed a tear for her late brother Geoffrey McCunnie at Panmure's Anzac Day Service on Thursday.
A plaque to honour Private McCunnie, who was killed in action in Korea on October 8, 1951, was unveiled at the town's war memorial.
Mrs Glennen said she was touched her brother was finally recognised for making the ultimate sacrifice.
The service was dedicated to the Korean war, which became known as the "forgotten war".
Shane O'Keefe, an ex-serviceman, spoke about Private McCunnie and the Korean war.
He said 17,000 Australians served in the war, which began in 1950 and ended in 1953.
Mr O'Keefe said despite it becoming the "forgotten war", there were 340 Australians killed and more than 1200 injured.
"It's a real honour," Mrs Glennen said.
"The war has been forgotten for a long, long time.
"It's very moving to be here today."
Mrs Glennen said Geoffrey was the youngest of five siblings.
"He was a cheeky thing, he always seemed to be in trouble," she said.
One thing he did and took great pride in was delivering telegraphs towards the end of World War II.
"He was delivering telegrams to families telling them their soldiers were coming home from war," Mrs Glennen said.
"He thought that was great - to be able to take those to the mothers and tell them their son was coming home."
Tragically, his family would not receive the good news he had delivered to those lucky parents.
Mrs Glennen said it was a terrible shock to her family when her brother was killed.
"It was a terrible loss," she said.
"Mum and Dad had already lost my sister - she died when she was 15," Mrs Glennen said.
George Aitken, 75, also attended the Panmure service.
Mr Aitken, who served 353 days in Vietnam, said he would pay tribute to fallen soldiers and reflect on his own experience.
He had been due to return home in two weeks when he was injured by a grenade that went off in a booby trap.
Mr Aitken spent a month in hospital in Vietnam and was sent home on a medivac flight.
He had shrapnel damage, with his ankle the worst hit.
Mr Aitken said he was lucky to be alive.
Despite his close call, he said he was proud to have served his country.
After months of rehabilitation, Mr Aiken returned to his job as a police officer - this time using two walking sticks.
Moyne Shire mayor Ian Smith addressed those gathered at the service in Panmure.
"Today we come to honour the brave men and women who have served and continue to serve our country with unwavering courage and sacrifice," Cr Smith said.
"We not only gather to remember those who have fallen - we also express our deepest gratitude to those who continue to service in our defence forces."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.