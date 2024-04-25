From army captains to school ones, young leaders show Anzac spirit alive

Leaders of the next generation say the Anzac spirit and traditions are safe in their hands.
It comes as Captain Charles Wright, of Warrnambool, took to the podium at Camperdown's Anzac Day service on Thursday, April 25 to address veterans, residents and children alike.
Light showers added to a sombre mood as he spoke of a need to respect the legacy of the Anzacs, including their commitment to safeguarding future generations.
"Our youth has always come together in crisis," he said.
"Our youth are our future and we need to safeguard that investment.
"I say to you do not let what we have forged with the Anzac spirit be lost to indifference or lack of responsibility."
It was a message not lost on Camperdown College captains Ebony Pearce and Riley Stephenson.
"Just seeing all the younger people here today, it's so good to know it's going to be carried on through the generations," Ms Stephenson said.
"There's primary school aged kids here, there's everyone. I feel like everybody's doing everything to keep the traditions alive."
Ms Pearce said education played an important part in that.
"It's also being carried back into schools, for Remembrance Day specifically we do a minute silence, speeches and poems and half-mast flags," she said.
"Making sure little kids especially know what happened and what the Anzacs went through is really important. So today is a good day to give back and remember those who have fought for us and what we have today."
