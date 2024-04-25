The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Comment/National Opinion
Comment

Editorial: Is hospital system overhaul the healthiest option?

April 26 2024 - 9:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Will Warrnambool's hospital become the lead of a merged regional service? Or will it be bundled under Geelong's Barwon Health?
Will Warrnambool's hospital become the lead of a merged regional service? Or will it be bundled under Geelong's Barwon Health?

The state government is preparing an unprecedented overhaul of Victoria's health services.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.