$2m Warrnambool property to feature on episode of Country House Hunters

A Warrnambool property on the market for more than $2 million will feature on an upcoming episode of Country House Hunters.
Harris and Wood agent Josh Bermingham said everyone who visited the property, including high-profile presenter Catriona Rowntree, were blown away by the views.
The four bedroom house at 32 Riverview Terrace was owner built and it's the first time the home has been on the market.
The four-bedroom home is expected to sell for between $2.1 and $2.3 million.
"Country House Hunters with Catriona Rowntree were down here and we took her through this one and she was blown away by the views," Mr Bermingham said.
"It's one of the highest points in town.
"The views are spectacular.
"On a clear day you can see right over the top of Warrnambool to Port Fairy."
Mr Bermingham said there had been considerable interest in the property, which boasted multiple living spaces, a hand-built wine cellar and luxury master suite.
He said interest in high-end properties in Warrnambool remained strong.
"The mid to top end of the market is still really healthy," Mr Bermingham said.
"They're taking a little bit longer to move because people are doing their due diligence with interest rates the way they are.
"The market is getting back to what it was - not a COVID market," he said.
It's not the first time a Warrnambool property has been featured on Country House Hunters.
Ms Rowntree was in Warrnambool and Port Fairy in late 2020 to view five high-end lifestyle properties.
The Riverview Terrace home is expected to feature on an episode in the coming weeks.
