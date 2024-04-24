Shire moves motion opposing seismic testing in Otway Basin

Glenelg Shire Council has called for a moratorium on seismic testing in the Otway Basin.
Mayor Karen Stephens put up a motion, which was passed 6-1, at the council's April meeting on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.
Cr Scott Martin abstained from voting on the motion.
The motion calls for a moratorium on seismic testing, oil and gas exploration and drilling in the Otway Basin.
Cr Stephens said the council needed to support local industries.
She said she believed the council should call for a moratorium to "support our fishing industry and our tourism sector from any potential risk to the environment within the Otway Basin".
Cr Gilbert Wilson said he believed any activity would threaten the fishing industry.
"The fishing industry will be highly affected," he said.
"Our whale watching will be non-existent as the whales will not come into Victorian waters because of seismic blasting."'
The council will write to the state and federal governments, the National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority and companies wanting to conduct testing to express their position.
Cr Alistair McDonald spoke in favour of the motion.
"We have a social responsibility and moral responsibility to the creatures of this ocean that supply this community and recreational anglers...and to the commercial fishers, lobster fleet and deep sea trawler fleet," he said.
When the motion was passed 6-1, people in the gallery at the council meeting erupted into applause.
Fight for the Bight Port Fairy spokesman Ben Druitt applauded the move.
Glenelg is the fifth Victorian council to officially oppose seismic testing, following the lead of Warrnambool City Council, Moyne Shire Council, Colac Otway Shire and Surf Coast Shire.
"In 2019, 26 councils around the nation's coastline passed motions voicing community opposition to Equinor's frontier industrialisation of the great Australian Bight," Mr Druitt said.
"That campaign win represented an important national moment for a grassroots movement backed by local councils.
"It's more important than ever that councils back local communities who want to see greater environmental protections in their region. If they don't do it, who will?"
A protest against proposed seismic testing was held in Warrnambool in October last year.
It was attended by about 300 people.
