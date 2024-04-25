Letters: Time for a wish-list as trade-off for offshore wind zone

I am disappointed none of the Moyne Shire Port Fairy councillors have made a public statement. The "engage Moyne" survey showed 90 per cent against the project. The petition launched wrongly stated by The Standard as started by Dan Tehan, was started by myself and the thousands of signatures, have been gathered by an energetic group. The key Port Fairy family names signed date back for generations, some hundreds of years. These people are what a council should represent. The towns traditional, born and bred owners have spoken loud and clear. No offshore wind. By not having a personal opinion it is unhealthy for any democracy. I formed mine and so have the thousands of petitioners. Councillors forget whose party you will not be invited to, or who you can drink with. Speak up!

