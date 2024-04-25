Letters: Time for a wish-list as trade-off for offshore wind zone

We all have concerns over a decision to declare a wind farm zone off the coast of Warrnambool and Port Fairy. If the project goes ahead the power will be expensive and the towers may be unsightly. The consultation has been non existent. Unfortunately, the decision will not be made by this community.
That being the case, and a government determined to push ahead, Warrnambool and the greater south west region need to be more positive and proactive about the benefits.
There will be an influx of well-paid jobs through construction and an ongoing positive impact on our local economy. Government will need to be generous to gain acceptance and to diminish their political risk.
It's time, as a region, we think about some trade-offs.
We need to make sure Warrnambool is the city of choice for the workforce.
Most importantly, if they want people to come and work and live in our community, we need to demand a new Princes Highway to get them here. Warrnambool's infrastructure is tired. The pool needs renewal. The netball/basketball facilities are second-rate compared to the likes of Traralgon, considerably smaller than Warrnambool. A new larger airport will be needed to get workers in and out. The Warrnambool Base Hospital is still in need of funding.
Our south-west leaders need to lead by getting a wish-list together and demand, in a single voice, for a dividend commensurate for carrying the state's renewable industry.
Chris O'Connor, Terang
I write hoping everyone reads and listens. The proposed off shore wind farm project "could contribute $1.6 billion during construction and $40 million per year". Port Fairy already has a huge economy based on the ocean, it is called tourism and fishing. I cannot see foreign-owned relatively new companies having any real experience with the ocean. Again there is no research on such projects.
The question I keep asking are these short-term patch up power supply methods worth the injustice it does to our local coastline? Twenty years life of such expensive infrastructure is not a long-term fix, only an alternative and the ocean is not the place for short-term gain/gamble.
I am disappointed none of the Moyne Shire Port Fairy councillors have made a public statement. The "engage Moyne" survey showed 90 per cent against the project. The petition launched wrongly stated by The Standard as started by Dan Tehan, was started by myself and the thousands of signatures, have been gathered by an energetic group. The key Port Fairy family names signed date back for generations, some hundreds of years. These people are what a council should represent. The towns traditional, born and bred owners have spoken loud and clear. No offshore wind. By not having a personal opinion it is unhealthy for any democracy. I formed mine and so have the thousands of petitioners. Councillors forget whose party you will not be invited to, or who you can drink with. Speak up!
Richard Conlan, Port Fairy
The Bondi tragedy once again highlighted how fragile a person's life is when it can be taken through a senseless act of violence. What had these people done to deserve to die as a result of a cowardly act.
What have victims of domestic violence done to warrant the same fate? Simply living their lives and in many cases raising their children, over 30 women have died this year which is barely 18 weeks old. Where are the vigils for these women? Where is the outrage from our politicians and community leaders? Where is their minutes silence at major events?
Have we become a society which is now anaesthetised to these women's deaths and the destruction of their children's lives?
Time for us to value and protect all human lives.
Brad Burns, Warrnambool
Great articles raising awareness of lack of bone marrow donors on page 6 of The Standard April 8.
But two comments. Why no contact number / link if you want to sign up? Has anyone approached Red Cross at Fairy Street (or more widely) to see if they will act as promoter/ referral service? I donate blood regularly - never seen an ad for bone marrow donors. Seems like a logical connection. Red Cross Blood Banks have a captive audience while donors are in the chair. Maybe not all the right age but many are likely to have 'kids' who are... just a thought.
Harry Holland, Winslow
Australia has the highest plants and animals extinction rates in the world. Urgent law reforms are needed to address Australia's extinction crisis. Such reforms were strongly indicated to be enacted promptly by Prime Minister Albanese at the time of the last Federal election.
To date the people of Australia still await a clear vision concerning how Australia's ever increasing animals and plants extinction rates will be dealt with.
In the meantime countless animals and plants will continue to add to extinction statistics. Not good enough.
Brian Measday, Kingswood SA
