City's new therapy space centralises help for neurological conditions

Helping kids build their motor skills so they can play with their friends at lunch is all in a day's work for staff at a new collaborative therapy space in Warrnambool.
The Neuro Collective opened the doors to its new and improved site at 50 Caramut Road on April 15.
Owner Fiona Gaffy said the number of staff - now 12 - had quadrupled since the business began in 2020, quickly outgrowing its previous space at Bayside City Plaza.
"This has been in the works for about 18 months," she said.
"We had rented the old site for a few years but outgrew it and needed a bit more space and some more customised equipment.
"What we do is a little bit different, we work with neurological conditions or anything to do with brain and spinal cord. As we set up and word of mouth spread around town, we found a lot of clients with those conditions were really seeking services catered to their needs, we received a lot of referrals which helped the team grow.
"Our clients now come from as far as Hamilton, Portland and Camperdown."
The new building consists of two consult rooms, a gym, space for group exercise classes, offices and a meeting room.
Ms Gaffy said the expanded offering was unique to the region.
"We have a lot of other services working closely with us as well, some of whom are now able to rent rooms here which means clients can collaborate and get the best outcomes," she said.
"We have a local person who makes braces and splints who is going to rent a room here for example.
"For some of our clients they're doing rehabilitation from things that happened like a stroke or an injury, some of our clients have progressive conditions where their function gradually declines, and success for that could be things like maintaining their level of function or helping them to manage the decline.
"Some children that we work with might develop enough motor skills to then be able to join their peers and play soccer at lunch time whereas before they couldn't have done that."
