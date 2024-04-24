The Standardsport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/HFNL

'All the younger ones walk a bit taller': Club great to celebrate milestone

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
April 24 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marcus England has built a decorated playing career at Portland. File picture
Marcus England has built a decorated playing career at Portland. File picture

A Hampden league club will celebrate one of its most decorated footballers when it runs out for its traditional Anzac day match.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.