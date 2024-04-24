'All the younger ones walk a bit taller': Club great to celebrate milestone

A Hampden league club will celebrate one of its most decorated footballers when it runs out for its traditional Anzac day match.
Portland midfielder Marcus England, who won two Western Border league best-and-fairest awards when the Tigers played in that competition, will run out for his 200th club game on Thursday, April 25 against Hamilton Kangaroos at Hanlon Park.
Tigers coach Lochie Huppatz said England's impact was immense.
"He is probably one of the most decorated Portland footy club players we've had of all-time," he said.
"League medals, multiple club best-and-fairest (winner) - he's probably got a very heavy trophy cabinet.
"He gives us a lot, on and off the field, so to put in a good performance for him is also a big motivator for us.
"We want to make his day special."
England, now in the twilight of his career, is happy to play his part for the rebuilding Tigers.
"He's a little bit of a Mr Fix It. He's not as quite as fast as he used to be but he just gives us a big body, whether that's a presence in the forward line or whether he pinch-hits through the midfield.
"All the younger ones walk a bit taller when Engers is out on the ground."
The Tigers have made two changes with utility Tom Sharp and defender Harvey Reynolds coming in for the omitted Sam Peck and Damien Bell.
Sharp was unavailable in round three while Reynolds' selection is "rewarding a player who is showing a bit and playing the style of football we want to play".
Sharp, who kicked 82 goals in 2022 before playing just nine matches last season, is one of the winless Tigers' most experienced players.
"He will play as a bit of a hybrid for us, just with some of our outs at the moment," Huppatz said.
"We know how valuable he is down forward. He gives us something different in the midfield as well."
Huppatz injured his knee in round one on Saturday, April 6 and hopes the Anzac Day clash will be the last one he misses.
There is a league-wide bye on May 4. He has earmarked the Tigers' round five clash against Koroit on May 11 as his comeback.
"We have a two-and-half week break," he said.
Hamilton Kangaroos, who planned a light training run for Wednesday, put key forward Hamish Cook (elbow) through a fitness test.
Roos coach Brad Thomas confirmed they would elevate utility Charlie Field from the under 18s.
"He's been going well and I think we have to find a spot for him," he said.
"He's a pretty versatile, pretty exciting young player."
Both coaches said the significance of the day was not lost on their players.
Thomas said the Kangaroos would attend the Hamilton dawn service before travelling to Portland.
"As a club we fully embrace it and no doubt Portland do as well," he said.
"It's great for both clubs to support it like they do."
Huppatz said the Tigers would attend their town's dawn service too.
"It's a fixture we circle on the calendar each year and the boys are always super excited to be involved in it because of the meaning it holds," he said.
"It's such a proud thing to play on a day that means so much to the nation. Everyone has grown up watching the Collingwood-Essendon Anzac Day match and it has that special feel to it."
The senior football game will start at 3.30pm with open netball from 4.20pm.
