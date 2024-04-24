Vehicle rammed, gun shots fired, ongoing situation

Police have arrested a man after an alleged ramming where shots were fired in Cobden overnight on Wednesday, April 24.
Victoria Police media liaison said it was alleged a car rammed another vehicle on Mitchell Street about 4.20am this morning, before shots were fired.
The female driver of the other vehicle continued driving to Adams Street, where further shots were allegedly fired.
There were no physical injuries.
The two men fled the scene in the car, which was located burnt out on Shenfields Lane a short time later.
With assistance from the VicPol air wing, police searched the area.
A 40-year-old Cobden man was arrested on Mitchell Street.
He is assisting police with their enquiries.
Police are continuing to search for the other male offender.
It is understood the situation is ongoing and specialist police officers are involved.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.