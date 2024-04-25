Classy Warrnambool property with a three-car garage

This spacious three bedroom house is perfect for families looking for a comfortable and convenient lifestyle.
With a triple garage on a 699 square metre allotment, there is plenty of space for all your vehicles and storage needs.
Inside, an inviting formal entry flows into a separate formal lounge. This leads to the open plan living area, perfect for relaxing and entertaining guests.
The modern kitchen includes ample cupboards and bench space, quality appliances and a convenient breakfast bar. "Most of the upgrades are in the kitchen," says selling agent James Wright. "It's the most modern asset [and] the rest has had slight upgrades over the years."
The spacious main bedroom is a true retreat, providing privacy and convenience. It has floor-to-ceiling built-in robes with mirror sliding doors and a quality ceiling fan.
Two additional bedrooms are generously sized, with built-in wardrobes in one and a walk-in robe in the other.
There is a stylish main bathroom and separate second shower, catering to the needs of an entire family.
Outside, the property boasts a low-maintenance west facing large backyard, providing a tranquil space for outdoor activities and plenty of entertaining.
Whether it's hosting a barbecue with friends or watching the kids play, it's the perfect balance of privacy and functionality.
The triple garage is set back on the block, and combined with a long driveway offers secure parking for multiple vehicles, as well as providing additional storage options.
Located in a popular part of Warrnambool, the property is close to schools, shops, sporting grounds and public transport.
It's also a short drive to the beach, where you can soak up the sun or take a leisurely stroll along the stunning coastline.
James says many of those who've looked through the property are young families. "You're close to sporting grounds and a high school," he says, noting that "there's also the age bracket of people in their 50s, who want to be close to walking tracks and the CBD".
Enjoy the convenience of nearby amenities, while still being able to retreat to your peaceful sanctuary at the end of the day.
Don't miss out on the opportunity to make this stunning house your new home. Contact the agency today for more information.
