Police raid locates cannabis plants and hydroponic set-up

A 40-year-old Portland woman is expected to be charged with drug offences after a police raid.
A police spokesman said officers executed a search warrant at a Portland address in Garden Street at 11.30am on Tuesday, April 24.
He said two plants were found about one metre tall and two sprouted seedlings were found in a hydroponic set-up.
The Portland woman, 40, was arrested and interviewed in relation to possessing, using and cultivating cannabis.
Another four people are expected to be interviewed over drug and weapons matters.
Anyone with information about illicit drugs is requested to contact their local police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
