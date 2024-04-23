Bull seal versus angler: Port Fairy couple reel in massive bluefin tuna

A Port Fairy angler had to fight not only a 147 kilogram bluefin tuna to land it, but also a hungry bull seal who was determined to steal it.
Ashby Hoey, 19, and her partner James Cauchi, decided to head out fishing off Port Fairy on Saturday, April 20, 2024.
"We went out off Port Fairy but we pulled the pin about 11am," Ms Hoey said.
"We put the boat back on the trailer and drove two hours to Port Macdonnell."
Ms Hoey said she could tell she had landed a sizeable fish when she hooked it.
"After an hour we had the fish boat-side but then a massive bull seal grabbed hold of it," she said.
"We were playing tug of war with the bull seal for about an hour before we got it on the boat."
Ms Hoey said the seal had put up a good fight.
"We kept wondering - is this seal ever going to let go?"
The couple drove back to Portland and weighed the fish.
Ms Hoey said she was stunned when it weighed 147 kilograms, which equals her record.
"About three years ago I got one which was 147 kilograms, so it's my equal biggest fish."
Ms Hoey said the two didn't have time to grab their phones to capture the epic battle with the seal.
"It would have been probably 150 kilograms but the seal took a few chunks out of it," she said.
Ms Hoey said the couple, who loved chasing big fish, would be back out on the water on the weekend.
