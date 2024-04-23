The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Police to target low-range speeding drivers in latest traffic operation

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated April 23 2024 - 12:21pm, first published 12:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police to target low-range speeding drivers in latest traffic operation
Police to target low-range speeding drivers in latest traffic operation

Drivers are being warned police will saturate the region's roads in coming days during an ANZAC Day long weekend road blitz.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.