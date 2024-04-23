Police to target low-range speeding drivers in latest traffic operation

Drivers are being warned police will saturate the region's roads in coming days during an ANZAC Day long weekend road blitz.
Acting Sergeant Josh McMahon, the Warrnambool highway patrol unit commander, said all available officers would be out on the roads between midnight Wednesday, April 24, 2024 and Sunday midnight, April 28.
He said in addition to manning pop-up random impaired driving sites, officers would be targeting low-range speeding drivers.
"This is a particularly troubling aspect of driving which usually leads all our operating statistics," he said.
"That's drivers speeding at up to 115kmh in 100kmh zones, or comparable speeds in lower speed zones.
"It's a target group that we will be focusing on during Operation Tribute."
Police will also be looking at high-range speeding drivers, impaired drivers (both alcohol and illicit drugs), distraction (mobile phones), fatigue and seatbelts.
"With ANZAC Day falling on Thursday, many people will take the opportunity to have a long weekend and travel into regional areas, including along the Great Ocean Road, to Port Fairy and through to Halls Gap," he said.
"We are requesting motorists drive to the conditions, particularly in wet weather. Drivers to need to check their tyres and most importantly slow down.
"Arriving home a couple of minutes later is a far better result if you can get home safely," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.