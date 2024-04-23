Cat shot with arrow, police seek information

Mortlake police are seeking information from the public after a cat was shot with an arrow.
Mortlake police Sergeant Matthew Laxton said the cat was shot through a front leg early last week and the matter was reported.
"It was shot through the skin on a foreleg," he said.
"The incident happened towards the south end of Officer Street near the caravan park.
"The arrow was able to be removed without veterinarian intervention."
"But, it appears the cat was targeted. Targeting animals in such a way is a criminal offence."
Sergeant Laxton said police were seeking information from the public about the incident and requested anyone with information contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
"The owner was very upset and traumatised," he said.
"If people are disgruntled with roaming domestic animals they can take action through the appropriate channels - that's the local council.
"We would request that those with grievances approach the council who will outline the options available. We do not want to see domestic animals shot with an arrow."
