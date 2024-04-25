Punters encouraged to enjoy themselves without negatively impacting others

Anti-social behaviour will be the key target of a police blitz covering the Warrnambool May Racing Carnival next week.
Police operation forward commander Acting Sergeant Ben Timpson said the carnival was expected to be a bumper edition.
He said state police resources would be deployed including the mounted police branch, state highway patrol, the public order response team and specialist liquor licensing squads.
That will be in addition to all available officers from across the Warrnambool police division, covering Warrnambool, Moyne, Corangamite, Southern Grampians councils areas.
"There will be a large police presence both at the Warrnambool racecourse each day and across Warrnambool and surrounding districts licensed premises every night," Acting Sergeant Timpson said.
"The emphasis will be on curbing anti-social behaviour and any impaired driving in the area. If you are driving a motor vehicle, expect to be tested.
"We want people to think before they get in a vehicle and drive. If you've been out the night before err on the side of caution and don't drive.
"We want everyone to enjoy themselves but that doesn't mean that anyone's enjoyment should be negatively impacted by anyone else."
The operation chief said all indicators, including accommodation bookings and racecourse inquiries, pointed towards a busy carnival.
"We want people to come to Warrnambool and enjoy everything that is on offer," he said.
"But, we ask that people behaviour in a responsible manner. That includes being patient and organised.
"Make sure you have a ride to and from the racecourse. Plan your day and when and how you are going to be going home from licensed premises if you are out socialising.
"We just want to make sure that someone's enjoyment doesn't go too far and has a negative impact on someone else."
The operation chief said traffic restrictions would be in place around the racecourse on all three days of the carnival, but especially along Grafton Road, Moore Street and Tozer Road.
Acting Sergeant Timpson said there would be restricted access on those roads to general traffic and Grafter Road would be one-way heading south-east.
"There will also be transit police travelling to and from Warrnambool on the train to ensure everyone has an enjoyable trip," he said.
"We want everyone to come to Warrnambool, enjoy themselves and be welcomed back next year."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.