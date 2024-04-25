The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Punters encouraged to enjoy themselves without negatively impacting others

AT
By Andrew Thomson
April 25 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool May Racing Carnival police operation forward commander Acting Sergeant Ben Timpson.
Warrnambool May Racing Carnival police operation forward commander Acting Sergeant Ben Timpson.

Anti-social behaviour will be the key target of a police blitz covering the Warrnambool May Racing Carnival next week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.