Number of people seeking treatment for drugs and alcohol dependence on rise

More south-west residents have sought treatment for drug and alcohol dependence in the past 10 years, according to WRAD Health chief executive officer Mark Powell.
This trend is in line with figures released by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, which show the number of people seeking help is the highest it has been in the past decade.
Mr Powell said he believed there were a number of factors that had contributed to this increase, which strengthened the case for a residential rehabilitation facility for the region.
He said he believed the willingness of more people to talk about their challenges was helping other people seek help.
"I believe more people are becoming aware of the potential harms of alcohol use and therefore rethinking their relationship with alcohol," Mr Powell said.
"We are seeing more people coming out on social media platforms and in the media talking about their struggles with alcohol and other drugs and choosing to make change.
"My hope is that starts to normalise talking about substance use as a health issue and not something to hide."
Mr Powell said a recent Warrnambool campaign designed to educate people on the National Health and Medical Research Council guidelines on alcohol consumption was a wake up call for a number of people.
"The project, led by Warrnambool Violence Prevention Board Local Drug Action Team, found many people in our community were not aware of these guidelines and were consuming alcohol at harmful levels," he said.
"With increased awareness, people can make more informed choices and hopefully in some way that is contributing to people seeking out help."
Mr Powell said WRAD Health offered a number of treatment programs.
"We provide specialist counselling services around alcohol and other substance use, support to families through group and individual work, non-residential rehabilitation program, youth outreach, dual diagnosis, recovery groups, medical services to the homeless, dietician, visiting mental health professionals and harm reduction programs such as pharmacotherapy and needle exchange services."
Mr Powell said WRAD Health would continue to lobby for The Lookout, a proposed residential rehab facility.
"The growing number of people seeking help affirms our ongoing advocacy for a residential treatment program locally that provides accessible evidenced based support not too far from home like The Lookout," he said.
"Not one treatment program will work for everyone which is why WRAD Health continues to advocate for the full range of evidenced-based treatment programs in the region which includes The Lookout."
