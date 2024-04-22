Woman arrested after being linked to Warrnambool home break-in

Police have arrested and charged a Warrnambool woman with burglary and theft after a raid at an east Warrnambool home.
Detective Senior Constable Richard Hughes, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said investigators from the Warrnambool CIU searched a Whitehead Court house on Monday morning, April 22, 2024.
He said officers arrested a 21-year-old woman in relation to a burglary and theft committed in Warrnambool's Clifton Street on Monday, April 15.
That involved a smart watch, car keys, tools and a backpack being stolen.
The woman, who was linked to the crime, was interviewed and charged with burglary and theft.
She has been released on bail to appear at the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on June 17.
Detective Senior Constable Hughes said it was a timely to remind all Warrnambool residents to keep their homes and car doors locked when not occupied.
"These are crimes of opportunity and removing the opportunity goes a long way to preventing such offending," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.