Unlicensed driver on way to see friend clocked at 151kmh, car impounded

An unlicensed Melbourne driver caught outside Terang travelling at 151kmh late on Friday night, April 19, has had his car impounded.
Terang police Sergeant Alex O'Connor said a white Mitsubishi sedan was noticed travelling west through Terang towards Warrnambool at 9.50pm at a "very fast rate of speed" in the 60kmh zone.
He said officers were able to check the vehicle's speed on radar just west of Terang on the Princes Highway at 151kmh in a 100kmh zone.
The vehicle was caught up in traffic and eventually intercepted near Allansford.
The 26-year-old Melbourne driver was found to be unlicensed during a licence/vehicle check.
His car was impounded for a month which will attract towing and storage fees of $1100.
He will be summoned to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on a date to be fixed, charged with speeding and driving while unlicensed.
Sergeant O'Connor said the driver told police officers he was going to see a friend in Warrnambool.
"Drivers engaging in extreme behaviour, such as excessive speed and unlicensed driving, make up a significant proportion of people involved in fatal collisions," he said.
"We are encouraging drivers to take all care and be responsible in an effort to keep themselves, their passengers and all other road users safe."
In a separate arrest, a 22-year-old Altona Meadows woman has been charged with drug and weapons offences after a raid at a Terang property.
Sergeant O'Connor said officers searched the Terang address last week and arrested one woman after she was found in possession of methamphetamine, ecstasy, cannabis and an imitation weapon.
He said the weapon was realistic until it was handled by officers when it was found to be plastic and almost weightless.
The woman was charged and bailed to appear in the Warrnambool court on August 5.
Sergeant O'Connor urged members of the public to continue contacting their local police (Terang, 5592 1058) or Crime Stoppers on 18000 333 000 to provide information about drugs or other crimes.
"Without that information we cannot do our jobs to the best of our ability," he said.
"What may seem to be of little significance can be crucial to local police and will be acted on."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.