The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Unlicensed driver on way to see friend clocked at 151kmh, car impounded

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated April 22 2024 - 12:22pm, first published 11:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Unlicensed driver on way to see friend clocked at 151kmh, car impounded
Unlicensed driver on way to see friend clocked at 151kmh, car impounded

An unlicensed Melbourne driver caught outside Terang travelling at 151kmh late on Friday night, April 19, has had his car impounded.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.